MIAMI — For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

The team's head coach spoke at a news conference Monday morning about the big win.

"Listen, it's great to be here. And I have won this with a great football team. And from a great organization and from a great city. So, it's been phenomenal," Coach Andy Reid said in Miami.

Reid also had a little fun with the press when asked how he spent his night after the game.

"I didn't spend the night with the trophy," he said. "I spent it with my trophy wife! How’s that?"

The team's victory parade is Wednesday.

