Reports: Chiefs place Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson on COVID-19 reserve list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN says the Super Bowl has its first coronavirus-related issue.
According to Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to "close contact."
However, neither Kilgore nor Robinson have tested positive, a source told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"If they keep testing negative, both should play in the Super Bowl," Rapoport tweeted.
This close to the big game, any players who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to play at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.
10 Sports Anchor Grace Remington says Patrick Mahomes was told during a Zoom media availability about Robinson being placed on the reserve list.
"Obviously D-Rob's a big part of our offense and hopefully he's out there with us," Mahomes said.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- It's Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week
- BBB: Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media
- Remembering the NASA Columbia crew 18 years later
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter