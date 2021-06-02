Wheels up to Tampa: Kansas City Chiefs arrive Saturday afternoon

Airport crews worked to de-ice the plane, first -- it's a little chilly up in Kansas City, Missouri.

TAMPA, Fla. — They'll fly in as reigning Super Bowl champs and fly out as...?

From a snowy Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs boarded a couple of United Airlines planes destined for Tampa on Saturday. They're scheduled to arrive around 4 p.m.

But first, crews had to de-ice the jets. It's a little chilly up north compared to the Sunshine State.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are hoping to become back-to-back Super Bowl champs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come Sunday. The last team to accomplish such a feat was the New England Patriots in Super Bowls 38 and 39 led by... Tom Brady.

Brady and the Bucs have that sort of home-field advantage but are three-point underdogs in the latest Super Bowl LV odds, according to CBS Sports citing William Hill Sportsbook.

CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.