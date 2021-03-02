Woman-owned minority business tasked with making Super Bowl experience COVID-19 safe

Renew Construction Services is providing staff to disinfect and clean the fan experience in Downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa has multiple steps in place to keep fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. They're limiting entry, enforcing social distancing and requiring health screenings and masks.

A big part of keeping fans safe is making sure everything is clean and disinfected to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

A local, minority and woman-owned business is tackling this huge job. Renew Construction Services is staffing cleaners for every day the NFL Super Bowl Experience is open and disinfecting after events hosted at the Tampa Convention center.

"We're bringing respect back to janitorial services. What we do is such a critical part of all of this," said Robyn Donaldson, the owner of Renew Construction Services.

Donaldson's business went through a rigorous vetting program to partner with the Super Bowl Business Connect program.

"It's a huge opportunity. To operate at this level, to be at the Super Bowl, it's just incredible," said Donaldson.

Her crews are disinfecting and cleaning all high-touch areas and tidying up after fans. They have about 40-50 people a day working full shifts and are fully staffing the experience on Saturday with about 70 people.

"We thought it was important to hire and bring people on that may not have gotten the chance to get close to an event like this," said Sakeya Donaldson, an account manager at Renew Construction Services.

The business focuses hiring from areas of Tampa hit hard by COVID-19.

"To be able to hire people and pay 13 to 16 dollars an hour and give them 40 plus hours a week, that just means so much because it makes a difference," said Robyn, "I was blessed with this opportunity and want to pay it forward because someone did it for me."