CMA's Nicholas the Dolphin makes his Super Bowl prediction

In a video, Nicholas was shown a logo of the Chiefs and Eagles in his tank.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and plenty of people — and animals — are making their predictions for the big game!

That includes Nicholas the Dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium who made his pick on Wednesday.

In a video provided by the aquarium, he is shown two signs in his tank, one logo for the Kansas City Chiefs and another of the Philadelphia Eagles. He then swam over and used his rostrum to select the Chiefs as this year's winners.

So if you believe that Nicholas made the right pick, then it's Patrick Mahomes' side that you should root for!

"Nicholas has demonstrated an uncanny ability to predict the winner of multiple sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup, World Series, NBA Finals and NCAA National Championships," CMA stated in a news release.

Nicholas has been with the aquarium since he was six months old. He was found on Christmas Eve in 2002, hence how he got his name.

"Nicholas had severe sunburns and lacked critical survival skills [when he first arrived] because baby dolphins typically spend years learning from their mothers," CMA said. "Today, Nicholas is one of the most playful and energetic residents you’ll find at CMA!"