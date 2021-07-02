United States Color Guard represented at Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — Football is America's game, so it's only right that the Super Bowl honors those who protect our freedom.
It's a tradition for the U.S. Color Guard to represent the military ahead of the Super Bowl. It's a collaboration of all the armed forces.
The Color Guard for Super Bowl LV was seen lining up outside Raymond James Stadium before kickoff Sunday evening.
Every branch of the military is represented for the largest event it does other than the presidential inauguration.
Super Bowl LV airs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 on 10 Tampa Bay.
