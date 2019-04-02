If you were scratching your head during Burger King’s Andy Warhol Super Bowl commercial Sunday night, you weren’t the only one.

The ad contrasted many of the fast-food chain’s previous commercials usually filled with humor, grilled patties and, of course, the King. Instead, Burger King went with a simpler approach but with a deeper meaning.

The entirety of the commercial is Andy Warhol taking out a burger from a paper bag, putting ketchup on the side to dip his burger and then finally eating it. The only words uttered in the entire commercial was when the artist had difficulty with the ketchup bottle and said, “it doesn’t come out.”

The ad finally ends with the hashtag #EatLikeAndy.

According to Today, the whole commercial was centered around one Warhol quote: "What's great about this country is that America started the tradition where the richest consumers buy essentially the same things as the poorest.”

The ad wanted to show that Burger King is for all social and economic classes. But this isn’t what most people took out of it.

Instead, the meaning of the commercial came down to one question: Why did Warhol take off the bun and then put ketchup on the side?

This question can never be answered, since Warhol passed away in 1987, but that doesn’t stop everyone from talking about it.