Two days ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, the Kansas City Chiefs received some good news with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reporting that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been activated from the league's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Robinson, as well as reserve offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore, were placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after reportedly coming into contact with a barber who went on to test positive for the virus. According to Pelissero, the barber in question had tested negative five consecutive days before he was allowed to enter the Chiefs' facility this past Sunday.

He was informed that the delayed results of a rapid test he took Sunday had come back positive while he was in the middle of cutting Kilgore's hair. The barber later told NFL officials that he had also cut Robinson's hair the previous day away from the team facility.

Because Robinson's contact with the barber last occurred on Saturday, he was eligible to be activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday, so long as he continued to test negative for the virus. Should Kilgore also continue to test negative, he will be eligible to rejoin the Chiefs in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.