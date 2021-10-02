'I'm a Bucs fan. I'm damn proud of what they did' | DeSantis responds to maskless crowds on Super Bowl Sunday in Tampa Bay

VENICE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his enthusiasm over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl victory and also criticized concerns regarding crowds of maskless fans seen celebrating across Tampa Bay.
During a news conference in Venice Wednesday, a reporter asked the governor about his thoughts on a potential spike in COVID-19 cases with both the virus variant and maskless celebrations in Tampa on Super Bowl Sunday.
"The media is worried about that, obviously, you guys really love that," DeSantis said. "You don't care as much if it's a quote 'peaceful protest,' then it's fine. You don't care as much if they're celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it's people you don't like.
I'm a Bucs fan. I'm damn proud of what they did on Sunday night."
He also spoke briefly about the COVID-19 variant and his confidence the latest vaccines will protect Floridians against the strain.
"..in terms of the UK variant, here's what we know, we know, based on all the evidence, that these vaccines are going to be effective against that," he said. "And that's really the main concern, I mean we're getting our seniors vaccinated. We've not seen any data, or any evidence to suggest that these vaccines are not effective and so if we get the seniors vaccinated.
You can watch the moment here:
- Everything you need to know about the Buccaneers' Super Bowl champion boat parade
- It’s about to (hopefully) get easier to get a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy near you
- More riot video expected as Trump trial opening arguments begin
- Trump's 2nd impeachment trial: How long will it take?
- 50 Cent's Super Bowl party costs St. Petersburg company its lease at Albert Whitted Airport
- Suspected cyber attack on Oldsmar water plant prompts security review
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter