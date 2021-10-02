'I'm a Bucs fan. I'm damn proud of what they did' | DeSantis responds to maskless crowds on Super Bowl Sunday in Tampa Bay

The governor also said he is confident current vaccines will protect Floridians against virus variants.

VENICE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his enthusiasm over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl victory and also criticized concerns regarding crowds of maskless fans seen celebrating across Tampa Bay.

During a news conference in Venice Wednesday, a reporter asked the governor about his thoughts on a potential spike in COVID-19 cases with both the virus variant and maskless celebrations in Tampa on Super Bowl Sunday.

"The media is worried about that, obviously, you guys really love that," DeSantis said. "You don't care as much if it's a quote 'peaceful protest,' then it's fine. You don't care as much if they're celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it's people you don't like.

I'm a Bucs fan. I'm damn proud of what they did on Sunday night."

He also spoke briefly about the COVID-19 variant and his confidence the latest vaccines will protect Floridians against the strain.

"..in terms of the UK variant, here's what we know, we know, based on all the evidence, that these vaccines are going to be effective against that," he said. "And that's really the main concern, I mean we're getting our seniors vaccinated. We've not seen any data, or any evidence to suggest that these vaccines are not effective and so if we get the seniors vaccinated.

