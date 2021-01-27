DeSantis: Brady winning Super Bowl LV with Bucs would be 'one of the greatest feats in team sports'

The governor also noted Tampa Bay's sports teams' recent triumphs, saying 'a lot of other cities around the country wish they could say the same thing.'

TAMPA, Fla. — Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not be the favorites to win Super Bowl LV, even with a home stadium advantage, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'd "take the greatest of all time" – Tom Brady – on his side over any naysayers or odds.

"I think if [the Bucs] are able to win this one here at home, I think it'll be one of the greatest feats in team sports to have a 43-year-old quarterback win a seventh Super Bowl," Gov. DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday in Hillsborough County.

DeSantis also noted recent triumphs of Tampa Bay sports teams, including the Lightning and the Rays.

"When you have a Stanley Cup Championship, your baseball team goes to the World Series and your football team goes to the Super Bowl, there's a lot of other cities around the country that wish they could say the same thing," DeSantis said.

You can catch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV on CBS and 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.