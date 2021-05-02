Dick's Sporting Goods will have extended hours if Bucs win Super Bowl LV

You can plan on grabbing some swag after the game.

TAMPA, Fla — Dicks Sporting Goods stores across Tampa Bay will extend store hours if the Bucs make history and win Super Bowl LV.

Fans will be able to get all sorts of Buccaneers gear after the game.

If the Bucs bring home (err-- or keep home?) the Lombardi trophy Dick's Sporting Goods stores will be open immediately after the game with select stores selling championship gear as soon as the game is over.

Those stores are:

Westshore Plaza

Westfield Citrus Park

University Town Center

Lakeland Park Center

Wesley Chapel

Brandon Town Center

Centre Point Commons

Tyrone Square Mall

Countryside Center

All other Dick's locations will open at 7 a.m. Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods encourages people to get their gear via the contactless curbside pickup service. Championship gear will also be available to order online.

The Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay. You can watch it here on 10 Tampa Bay.