HART: Downtown Streetcar, bus service temporarily suspended due to large crowds

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were looking for a ride to downtown Tampa Sunday night on a bus or the streetcar, you may have run into issues.
Due to the large crowds following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win, HART announced it had suspended its service for the rest of the evening and initially said it would resume Monday.
"Streetcar service is discontinued for the night. Buses are not serving downtown Tampa due to extremely large crowds. Route will end at Columbus Ave thru the end of the night. Regular service resumes Monday," Hart said in a statement.
After crowds thinned a bit, HART said bus service to downtown Tampa and the Marion Transit Center would resume.
A photo of Bucs fans standing on a Hart bus surfaced on Twitter. Hart says the bus has since been cleared.
