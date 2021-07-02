Hillsborough County sheriff has warning for drone pilots: 'Leave it at home'

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Sunday morning there had been more than 70 drone intrusions so far.

TAMPA, Fla — Leave your drones at home.

That's the message Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has for people who want to fly their drones across parts of Tampa Bay to get a look at Super Bowl LV sights.

But, a lot of our area is under Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) and a No Drone Zone.

Sheriff Chronister said Sunday morning there had been more than 70 drone intrusions so far.

"Leave your drones at home. I get it, you want to get that cool image," Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister said the thing people don't understand is there are ways to track people's location when they try to fly over no drone zones.

"You don't want the sheriff's office and FBI knocking at your door," Chronister warned.

On Friday, the FBI announced the arrest of an Orlando man who they say flew his drone in a restricted area on Wednesday.