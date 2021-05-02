Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV

Actor and Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet joined in on the surprise.

LOS ANGELES — We're just days away from Super Bowl LV and the match up of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

About 22,000 fans will be allowed in the stands on gameday and of those 7,500 will be vaccinated health care workers. Many of those health care workers are from here in Tampa Bay and throughout Florida.

The remainder of the 14,500 tickets aren't cheap. One Bucs fan says he dropped $21,000 for two tickets to the big game.

But that didn't stop talk show host Ellen DeGeneres from giving one Tampa Bay teacher the chance at the experience of a lifetime.

Melissa Bondoc is a second-grade teacher at Summerfield Elementary in Riverview and a self-proclaimed Bucs fan. When Ellen spoke virtually with Bondoc, she was sporting a Buccaneers jersey.

Bondoc says although it's been hard adjusting to teaching during the pandemic, her students make it worth it.

Joined by actor and Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet, Ellen surprised Bondoc with tickets to the Super Bowl. You can watch her reaction here.