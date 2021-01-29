Fans find ways to avoid crowds across the Bay, but still enjoy the Super Bowl LV experience

If you don't want to be in the hustle and bustle, all you need to do is cross the bridge to see what Tampa Bay has to offer.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is bringing all the excitement to downtown Tampa, but if you don't want to be in the hustle and bustle all you need to do is cross the bridge to see what the Bay has to offer.

"I come down to St. Pete Beach for relaxation and just to get away," Sue Spencer said.

She's here from Illinois, at the St. Petersburg Pier. She's been enjoying the weather and taking in the views.

"Last year when I realized I would be leaving the day before the Super Bowl I was like, 'Oh my God will it be hard to get to the airport?' So far it's been okay," Spencer said.

About 25 mins from the Pier, and 45 from Raymond James Stadium, you'll find beaches to give you peace and relaxation away from all the crowds in downtown Tampa.

But you can still be a part of the Super Bowl LV experience from all the way over there. Just pull out your phone to watch the game and preshow special on the CBS Sports App for free.

"I can watch it here just as easily," Cheryl Sharif said.

The Chiefs fan is here from Missouri. She admits Tampa Bay isn't a bad place to be for all the festivities.

"It's wonderful! You have all the shops, the fishing boats, the dolphin tours, and you have the beach. What more could you ask for," Sharif said.

As the days count down to the big game, more places have started to get busy. That's why some are opting to stay in.

"It's bittersweet because we're in the middle of a pandemic," St. Pete resident Susan McGrath said.

The Bucs fan will be watching the team take on the Chiefs from home.

"I'm gonna get some fun food, some chicken wings, some fun snacks, pile onto my favorite comfortable place on the couch with my pups, and root for the Bucs," McGrath said.

She hopes everything stays safe and is excited to see what the game brings

"I think this is going to be a chamber of commerce moment for the Tampa Bay area because of the weather and all we have to offer. People should come to the Super Bowl and then come back," McGrath said.

The Bucs and Chiefs are set to square off on February 7th, starting at 6:30PM on 10 Tampa Bay.