Clearwater seafood at the center of friendly Super Bowl wager between Florida, Missouri governors

Last year, Missouri's governor was welcomed with open arms during Super Bowl LIV in Miami. This year, things are a little different.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With only two days until Super Bowl LV, many people have already placed their bets on who they think will win the big game. That includes Florida's governor, who offered a friendly wager to the governor of Missouri.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Gov. Ron DeSantis reminded Missouri Gov. Mike Parson about the warm welcome he received during last year's Super Bowl in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium that year. But, this year things are a little different.

DeSantis made sure to let Parson know that he wouldn't be so cordial this time around - sort of.

"I am a partisan on this. I am a Bucs fan," DeSantis said while seated on the deck of Frenchy's Rockaway Grill.

The Clearwater-based restaurant is at the center of the bet between the two governors. If the Bucs lose, DeSantis said he would ship Parson some stone crab claws and a grouper sandwhich from Frenchy's.

"I'm looking forward to Tom Brady hoisting the Lombardi trophy for the seventh time," Desantis said. "But, in the event we don't [win], you'll have a couple of really good meals."

Parson has not responded to DeSantis' bet.