Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee launches health and wellness legacy program

The program will support East Tampa students through virtual and in-person instruction, fitness equipment and technology.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another part of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's Forever 55 program has launched.

In partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the legacy program aims to support the physical, social and emotional health of kids in the East Tampa community, according to a release

Even after Super Bowl LV is played at Raymond James Stadium, the host committee says the program will continue through the efforts of Bucs players and staff, as well as Hillsborough County Schools and Tampa city leaders.

“Our children are the foundation of the Tampa Bay community, and there is no greater importance than their health and wellbeing,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz in a statement.

The Buccaneers are committed to supporting their development in mind, body and spirit, and we are proud to enhance this process through programming, resources and relationships that will leave a lasting legacy for Super Bowl LV and our youth.”

This health and wellness legacy program is part of Forever 55's $2 million investment into the Tampa Bay community. In addition to health and wellness, other pillars include early childhood education, food insecurity, families, sustainability and systemic justice.

“The success and everlasting impact of Forever 55 relies on strategic partners like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are committed to supporting mission-driven work and sustainable programming addressing the most important needs of our community,” said Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Chief Operating Officer Claire Lessinger in a statement. “Teaming up to help elevate the impact of this long-term health and wellness initiative in East Tampa is a game-winning touchdown for Forever 55 and our community.”

The host committee says the program will support the physical fitness of East Tampa students through virtual and in-person instruction, technology and fitness equipment. And, P.E. teachers will be given an educational software called FitnessGram to help "measure key data for improving youth fitness in the fight against childhood obesity."

According to a release, the Buccaneers will donate fitness equipment, provide monthly instructional videos featuring players and mascot Captain Fear and prizes to better enhance physical fitness classes. And, local schools will get Bucs flag football equipment and instruction from Buccaneers Legends and youth football coaches.

The host committee also says the program will help support healthy eyesight for kids in the community, citing one in four kids are affected by vision impairment and one in five kids don't have adequate access to eye care. To help combat that, the host committee says students in East Tampa will get free vision screens and prescription glasses thanks to the Glazer Vision Foundation's Mobile Vision Clinic.

“To have the Buccaneers and the Super Bowl come together to make an impact on the youth in East Tampa is immeasurable for us,” said City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “These young children are the future of our city, so to be able to support their health physically, emotionally, educationally – and really build them from the inside, out, really sets our students on a better path for success.”

Another component of the health and wellness program includes the Bucs' Youth Leadership Program, which the host committee describes as a "first-of-its-kind commitment" that will provide mentorship to students at Young Middle Magnet School.

According to a release, 25 students from the school will be mentored by players and staff through a hands-on learning STEM curriculum.

Also, City of Tampa parks & rec centers will get an "innovative digital learning experience" called Character Playbook, the host committee says. The course aims to "educate students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships," according to a release.

“Our students are incredibly fortunate to have support from the Buccaneers, both as mentors and motivators,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

Professional athletes have tremendous influence on young people in our community, and this investment in their wellbeing sets these learners on the path to healthy and productive lives. This beautiful partnership is developing our children into active individuals, which will lead them on a path to success both in and outside the classroom.”