Forever 55: Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee looks to leave lasting legacy

Super Bowl Week is also one of the world's biggest platforms to promote initiatives that are most important to the Tampa Bay community.

TAMPA, Fla — Monday marked the 55-day count down until the Super Bowl kicks off in Tampa.

While the economic impact of hosting the Super Bowl is huge, it’s the Super Bowl’s social impact that will leave a legacy for years to come.

Super Bowl Week is more than the NFL’s championship game, celebrity-filled parties and endless activities for fans. It's also one of the world's biggest platforms to promote initiatives that are most important to the Tampa Bay community. Because of this, Tampa Bay will experience and benefit from transformative changes made for years to come.

The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's “Forever 55” plans include $2 million in funding going towards programs to address food insecurity, early childhood education, at-risk families, fitness, environmental sustainability and social justice.

Five pillars represent the five Super Bowls hosted in Tampa Bay and the addition of the sixth pillar signifies how our community will continue to move forward.

First 1,000 Days: Early Childhood Education

Fuel: Food Insecurity

Families: At-risk, Unsheltered and Veterans

Fitness: Health and Wellness

Future: Sustainability

Further: Systemic Justice

Learn more about the host committee's community plan here.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared a video explaining the Forever 55 program and its impact on the Tampa Bay area. Watch that video below.

