ATLANTA — If you had Gladys Knight and the 'over' for Super Bowl LIII ... baby needs a new pair of shoes.

For Super Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia native Knight played the ultimate role in settling one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets – the length of the national anthem.

Right before kickoff, the final duration stood at 1 minute, 50 seconds.

And just like the experts had predicted during the week, the smart money sided with the 'over' for Knight (unofficial time: 1:53), a seven-time Grammy Award winner and Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee (as part of Gladys Knight & The Pips).

(Thanks to YouTube, we have audio evidence of Knight clearing the 1:35 mark with the national anthem in 1991. Of course, that performance didn't have Super Bowl pressure.)

Here's a clip of Knight's performance, taking center stage in her hometown:

According to SB Nation, pop singer Kelly Clarkson owns the modern-era record for the fastest rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" (1 minute, 34 seconds in Super Bowl XLVI).

