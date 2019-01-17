NEW YORK (AP) - Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.



The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.



The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."



Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

You can watch the Super Bowl on 10News at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 30.

