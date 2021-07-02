GoFundMe set up for girl seriously hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

According to the fundraiser's organizer, the 5-year-old has swelling and bleeding around her brain.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl was critically hurt in a crash involving Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid Thursday in Kansas City. Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with hospital bills.

Her name is Ariel, according to her aunt and creator of the fundraiser. Her aunt says Ariel was inside the car when her mom went to help her cousin who ran out of gas on the highway.

While the two cars were there, local television station KSHB reports Reid was driving along in a pickup truck and hit both cars.

Ariel and a 4-year-old were both in the back seat of the second car. The kids were rushed to a local hospital, where Ariel has life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to ESPN.

Reid, 35, was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Citing a search warrant, KSHB reports an officer noted Reid's eyes were bloodshot, and the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." Reid reportedly told the officer he'd had two or three drinks.

The crash remains under investigation by law enforcement.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Police Department issued a statement confirming that the child hurt is still in critical condition but did not provide more details, citing its ongoing investigation.

Her aunt wrote on the fundraiser page that Ariel has swelling and bleeding around her brain and hasn't woken up since the crash.

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

