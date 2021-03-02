'I am happy to go on the record': Gov. DeSantis predicts a Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory

The Florida governor also praised quarterback Tom Brady.

TAMPA, Fla — You can add Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the list of people rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull off a history-making victory on Super Bowl Sunday.

The governor took a moment to address Super Bowl LV at the end of a press conference on vaccinating seniors against COVID-19.

"Got a pretty big game for the state of Florida," DeSantis said, sharing how happy he was for the state to host back-to-back Super Bowls.

And he was not shy about his prediction that the Bucs will be the ones to hoist the Lombardi Trophy come Feb. 7

"I am happy to go on the record and predict a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory," DeSantis said.

He also noted that Brady has a shot at his 7th Super Bowl ring should the Buccanneers meet his prediction and praised the quarterback for his abilities.

"A 43-year-old quarterback, who is already in my judgment the G.O.A.T, coming here and to winning will be one of the greatest team sports achievements of all time, in fact, NFL history," the governor added.

Plus, the fact that the team has already made history by becoming the first NFL team to play in the big game at their home stadium is not lost on DeSantis as he lauded the accomplishment.

Will his prediction come true? You'll just have to tune in to 10 Tampa Bay at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 to find out.