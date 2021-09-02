Rob Gronkowski celebrates Super Bowl LV win with Disney trip

The Buccaneers tight end uttered the famous phrase alongside quarterback Tom Brady.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski wasted no time making good on his post-Super Bowl LV promise of heading over to the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

After uttering the famous phrase, "we're going to Disney World," alongside quarterback Tom Brady Sunday night, Gronk made his way a few hours east to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

According to the theme park, the Super Bowl champ spent a magical afternoon with them while "basking in the joy of his team's extraordinary victory."

Gronk and his family hopped on some rides, waved hello to Disney pals and celebrated backstage near Cinderella Castle with Mickey and Minnie.

He even taught the duo how to Gronk spike in a tutorial video he posted to TikTok.

"Mickey and Minnie are you guys ready to learn how to Gronk spike?" The tight end asked the Disney icons before showing Mickey how to appropriately grab the football.

The spike from Mickey even gave Gronk a run for his money.

Typically the Super Bowl champs receive a parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Though, this year Disney decided to forego the annual tradition.

Sunday night Cinderella's Castle was decked out in Bucs colors following their Super Bowl LV victory. It also added a dash of blue to honor health care heroes.

Brady's visit is expected to take place in the upcoming months.

First Order or Resistance? @RobGronkowski celebrated the @buccaneers championship victory today with us at the Most Magical Place on Earth 🏈! Read more about his visit on the @DisneyParksBlog. #WaltDisneyWorld #SBLV #DisneyMagicMoments ✨ https://t.co/h4E2m4XMxE pic.twitter.com/gv1FY6NuzI — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 9, 2021