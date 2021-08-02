Health care heroes attend Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — While there were considerably fewer fans in the stands for Super Bowl, 7,500 of the 22,000 seats were filled by vaccinated health care heroes.
They watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi trophy Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.
The NFL gifted health care workers from around Tampa Bay, Central Florida and across the country with tickets to the history-making game in the Bucs' home stadium.
This, as a thank you for health care workers' continued work on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: 'Your hard work hasn't gone unnoticed': Gronk invites Tampa Bay health care workers to the Super Bowl
Health care workers arrive at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV
