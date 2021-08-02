x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Super Bowl

Health care heroes attend Super Bowl LV

7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from the Tampa Bay area, were given free tickets to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — While there were considerably fewer fans in the stands for Super Bowl, 7,500 of the 22,000 seats were filled by vaccinated health care heroes. 

They watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi trophy Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL gifted health care workers from around Tampa Bay, Central Florida and across the country with tickets to the history-making game in the Bucs' home stadium.

This, as a thank you for health care workers' continued work on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

RELATED: Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV

RELATED: Hear from two Tampa Bay health care heroes on getting to go to Super Bowl LV

RELATED: 'Your hard work hasn't gone unnoticed': Gronk invites Tampa Bay health care workers to the Super Bowl

Health care workers arrive at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV

1 / 5
10 Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter