He’s been to every Super Bowl, but that’s only part of his story

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a text on January 17th that kept a 55-year tradition alive.

"It happened to be my birthday. I got a message from NFL,” said Gregory Eaton of Lansing Michigan and West Palm Beach.

It was a Super Bowl ticket message he wasn’t sure he’d get this year, given the pandemic. He happily shelled out $2,500 for a seat at the game—a long way from the cost of his first experience in 1967.

“The first one was 12, 10 and six (dollars),” he said.



The late Hall-of-Famer Herb Adderley treated him to that game, but the next year in Miami was a little different.

"I left Lansing with five white gentlemen, business people that I had contracts with, because I started my business at 20 years old...” he said. “They stayed at a private club, which I couldn't. They didn't have any black members and I couldn't stay there."

However, the intrepid entrepreneur who later became Michigan's first Black lobbyist wasn't shaken. The confidence he’d built over time through his business and other life experiences was something no one could take away. In fact, it’s something he freely gives to others. He gave basketball hall-of-famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson first job working for his janitorial service.

"One day I came into my office, he had his feet up on my desk...his big 15s..and I come in, I said 'what are you doing?' He said, "I'm pretending I'm you,’” said Eaton.



Johnson often speaks about his admiration for Eaton and how he was an influential person in his own personal entrepreneurship journey.

"I was thrilled, you know, because I think I've helped him in a way,” said Eaton.



So perhaps it's Eaton's spirit of giving that keeps the blessings coming. Maybe it's the hard work. Or, most likely, it’s a combination of the two. Either way, the Super Bowl tradition continues in Tampa for the 55th year in a row.

“This one's going to be special because I didn't think we were going to have it," he said.

Eaton said he is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.