'We are ready': Hillsborough County sheriff says team is prepared if Bucs win Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay is ready to add another win to its sports record and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is prepared to keep any celebrations that come with it safe.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Sunday morning before the Super Bowl his team was ready for a Bucs win in Super Bowl LV.

"We can't wait," Chronister said. "The security plans are in place and we're already getting ready to plan for that big win and the victory parade that comes with it."

