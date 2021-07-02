'We are ready': Hillsborough County sheriff says team is prepared if Bucs win Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay is ready to add another win to its sports record and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is prepared to keep any celebrations that come with it safe.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said Sunday morning before the Super Bowl his team was ready for a Bucs win in Super Bowl LV.
"We can't wait," Chronister said. "The security plans are in place and we're already getting ready to plan for that big win and the victory parade that comes with it."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
You can watch the big game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.
- GoFundMe set up for girl seriously hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid
- 'Incredibly disappointing': Police respond to reports of maskless crowds at Super Bowl even featuring DJ Steve Aoki in Tampa
- Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter