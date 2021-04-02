'How do we build a plan to defeat the enemy?' FBI special agent talks Super Bowl LV

The Federal Bureau of Investigation plans two years out for Super Bowls with the primary goal of protecting the American people from a terrorist attack.

TAMPA, Fla. — Journalists usually don't have a lot of access to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) however the Thursday before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, agents peeled back the curtain to reveal some of the intense planning ahead of one of the biggest annual events in the world.

Agents start planning two years out by connecting with local and state law enforcement agencies. On Thursday at the Intelligence Operations Center (IOC) in Tampa, representatives from 17 different agencies were keeping watch on the city.

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson explained that the Tampa Police Department is the lead agency for the Super Bowl and they work directly with the FBI for intelligence collection and analysis.

"It’s a nationwide event. It’s watched around the world so it could be a platform that if someone wanted to exploit it for their message, someone wanted to do some type of attack, it could be an arena where you’d want to do it," explained McPherson.

Sporting events have been the target of previous attacks including the 2013 Boston Marathon and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Fortunately a Super Bowl has never been attacked.

"I’ll attribute that to great security that we have but we're constantly looking at threats around the world," said McPherson.

The FBI is constantly adapting to new technology and means of communication. This year, the Federal Aviation Administration established temporary flight restrictions essentially shutting down drone usage in the area around Super Bowl events. A few years ago, drones weren't even in the security conversation.

"If you fly, we can seize your drone. We’ve already seized drones here in the Tampa area," said McPherson.

Since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month, national security and the threat of domestic terrorism has been under the microscope, something Special Agent McPherson explained doesn't change the FBI's primary mission day in and day out.

He said, "Protecting the country from a terrorist attack is the FBI’s number one priority. We do it every day. It doesn’t ebb and flow."

Despite working with every law enforcement agency in the country, the FBI's most important partner is the public and during an event as massive as the Super Bowl, agents rely on the locals to know when something doesn't seem right and to report it.