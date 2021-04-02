With the Bucs playing at home, how is the NFL ensuring the Super Bowl remains a neutral site game?

The Super Bowl is supposed to be a neutral site game, but the Bucs are making history as the first team to play on football's biggest stage in their home stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — While it may seem fitting that the Buccaneers will be working from home during the first Super Bowl played amid a pandemic, it’s actually posing an unprecedented challenge for the NFL.

After all, the Super Bowl is supposed to be a neutral site game for both teams.

And although the Buccaneers becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium is a historic feat worth celebrating, the league is still working to ensure that no team has an unfair advantage over the other.

That’s why, according to a team spokesman, the Buccaneers will be staying in a hotel on Saturday night and will be bused to the stadium on Sunday.

And that’s not the only measure being taken.

If you’ve ever been to a Bucs game at Raymond James Stadium, you’ve likely heard the celebratory booms from the cannons aboard the pirate ship inside. Those cannons will stay silent on Super Bowl Sunday in the name of neutrality.

While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines. pic.twitter.com/HOxqtZj6kQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 2, 2021

Even the signage on and around Raymond James Stadium needed a new, more neutral, look.

It may seem strange, but the stadium has transformed from Bucs-only territory to a more friendly, welcoming environment for the Kansas City Chiefs. For example, you may notice the outside of the stadium dressed in “Chiefs Kingdom” banners.

Not to worry, though. The Bucs are still 50 percent of the Super Bowl matchup and are also well represented, despite the new look their home stadium has taken on.

The differences aren’t noticed just by looking up, either. You’ll have to look down, too.

The field itself has been through an 18-month journey to ensure neutrality, and that’s thanks to 91-year-old groundskeeper George Toma, who has worked every Super Bowl since the first.

Toma and his crew have been growing sod in Georgia for the grass field since 2019.

But Toma, nicknamed “The Sodfather,” spent much of his career supervising the field at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs play in Kansas City. He’s a lifelong Chiefs employee known for the impeccable field at Arrowhead and at Kauffman Stadium as well, home of the Kansas City Royals.

Still, he must have neutral intentions, and he says that’s coming from the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself, since Toma is an employee of the NFL.

But if the Bucs get to play in their home stadium and avoid the more than 1,200-mile journey from Kansas City to Tampa, perhaps having a Chiefs' groundskeeper on hand isn’t such a bad tradeoff.

We’ve reached out to the NFL for more information on how it is working to ensure neutrality on the league’s biggest stage and will update this story when we hear back.

You can catch Super Bowl LV locally on 10 Tampa Bay on Sunday, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.