'Just incredible': TGH nurse manager describes coin toss at Super Bowl LV

Suzie Dorner represented the 7,500 health care heroes in the stands at Super Bowl LV as she served as an honorary captain.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the 7,500 health care heroes in the stands at Super Bowl LV was Suzie Dorner from Tampa General Hospital.

Not only was she an honorary captain, but she was also the one who tossed the coin to start Super Bowl LV. 10 Tampa Bay's Allison Kropff talked to her about that special moment.

"Just knowing how many people were watching as well, the pressure was on. I kind of blacked out for a moment," she said. "But it was just incredible."

From the field, Dorner, a nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital, it was a responsibility she didn't take for granted.

"I did take a moment and remember everyone we have lost this year. The over 400,000 lives we've lost to COVID, she said. "I thought about my grandparents and my parents. As soon as the ref handed over the coin it was all business from there!"

Dorner lost two grandmothers during the pandemic. She had been a nurse manager for just a few months when the pandemic hit. She says it was nice to focus on something else.

"It was really great to just be able to celebrate football for a little bit and take our minds off of things," Dorner said.

There was a moment during the game when fans held up signs to say thank you.

"I don't even have words to describe what I was feeling," she said. "It was just so special, so amazing. It was just an incredible evening."

And an evening she says gave her team the support they need to continue fighting this pandemic.

"People were still so excited to have a new energy about them, which is refreshing after everything that we've all been through," Dorner said.

Dorner wants the message to all of us to be: remain vigilant, wear a mask and social distance because we're still in this and we're still fighting and we're not through the thick of things yet.

She also hopes the support we saw on Super Bowl Sunday continues.