Linebackers coach Britt Reid no longer with Kansas Chiefs following crash

Reid reportedly was placed on leave until the end of his contract, which has expired.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid no longer is with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was involved with a pre-Super Bowl crash that left a young girl critically hurt, according to KCTV-TV.

The CBS affiliate reports linebackers coach Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, had been placed on leave following the crash through the end of his contract, which has since expired. He originally was placed on administrative leave Tuesday.

The former coach was to travel with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the Thursday prior, according to ESPN citing police, Britt Reid was driving a car that crashed into two cars that were parked on an on-ramp.

One of the cars had two children in the backseat; a 5-year-old was left with critical injuries while a 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

League officials said Wednesday that it would review Britt Reid's involvement in the crash, according to KMBC-TV. He reportedly is under investigation for "impairment" since telling an officer he had two or three drinks prior to the crash.

"The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy," the NFL's statement said, as received by the TV station. "We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action."