MIAMI — Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago.
Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday. The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: “I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!”
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at Sunday's Super Bowl. Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: “I love you Miami.
"I love you, J. Lo. I love you, Shakira."
