Lakewood Ranch alum to play in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter will be returning to Tampa Bay for the big game.

TAMPA, Fla — One Kansas City Chiefs player will be returning to some familiar turf for Super Bowl LV.

Before he was the Chiefs' center, Austin Reiter got his start at Lakewood Ranch High School in Manatee County. He also went on to play at the University of South Florida right here in Tampa Bay.

Reiter is returning to Tampa in pursuit of his second Super Bowl title after winning with the Chiefs last year in Super Bowl LIV.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound center was originally drafted to the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2015. This is his fifth year as an offensive lineman and his third season with Kansas City, according to their website.

You can watch Reiter and the Chiefs take on the Bucs in two weeks for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. He'll be sporting number #62.

Catch Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally by CBS and air locally on 10 Tampa Bay.