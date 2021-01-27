Local food truck owner selected as official vendor for the Super Bowl Experience

Tammy Levent started "Honey Puffs" as a side hustle. Now she's preparing to serve thousands of hungry football fans.

TAMPA, Fla — One local entrepreneur started a food truck business for her and her husband to stay busy on the weekends. Now, she's been selected as one of the few local vendors who have the chance to serve their food at the Super Bowl Experience.

Tammy Levent's business is called "Honey Puffs," named after the delicious bite-sized desserts she sells from her food truck. The treats, called loukoumades, are traditional greek-style doughnuts.

Levent landed a spot along the Riverwalk for the Super Bowl Experience through a competitive selection process. She said that thousands applied, and her female-founded, minority-owned business was one of the few selected as an official vendor.

"Honey Puffs" is preparing to bring thousands of treats from its home base in Tarpon Springs to Julian B. Lane Park. Levent says she's already prepared close to 100,000 puffs since she found out she was selected about six weeks ago.

The "Honey Puffs" owner says she's excited to use her business to represent Tampa Bay, a city she's proud of for being able to safely host Super Bowl LV during a pandemic.

Levent says honey puffs have a crispy outside with a light and airy inside and are served with honey and cinnamon or white chocolate ganache and powdered sugar.

Sound good? You can pick up a box of puffs for $10 at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's happening Friday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 31 and from Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 6 along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Just like the rest of the activities at the Super Bowl Experience, Levent plans to follow coronavirus safety guidelines by wearing masks and gloves and using a plexiglass payment table, increased hand-washing, and closed containers.