Health care worker needs help finding earring from her late husband after the Super Bowl

Karma says her husband passed away several years ago and since then she tried to keep him nearby wearing the earrings he gave her.

TAMPA, Fla — An earring given to Karma Nguyen by her late husband was lost at the Super Bowl and now she's asking for help finding it.

Karma was one of the 7,500 health care heroes invited to the Super Bowl on Sunday. She says she looked through photos and thinks she misplaced the earrings somewhere at the TikTok tailgate concert or before she got to that area.

She says she normally wouldn't make a big deal about something like this, but these earrings have sentimental value. They were given to her by her husband Tri Nguyen before he died. He was an emergency room nurse.

Karma described Tri as somebody you would remember if you met him.

"He was the most amazing, compassionate nurse, father man and husband," Karma said.

Karma says he passed away several years ago and since then she tried to keep him nearby wearing the earrings he gave her.

Karma is asking anyone who finds the earing to email her at Helpfindlostearring@yahoo.com.