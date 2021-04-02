The Texas furniture store owner bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

HOUSTON — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is making big bets on sports once again, this time for Super Bowl LV.

The Gallery Furniture owner bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to DraftKings, McIngvale flew to Colorado and placed his bet on the company’s Sportsbook app at the Colorado Springs airport.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason," McIngvale said in a statement. "The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”

McIngvale is known for placing bets on big sporting events, most notably in 2017 and 2019 when the Houston Astros reached the World Series. In 2017, Gallery Furniture offered customers a deal where if they spent $3,000 or more on a mattress, and the Astros won it all, they’d get a refund. McIngvale ended up refunding more than $13 million.

In 2019, he placed a bet at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Mississippi for $3.5 million on the Astros winning it all. They lost to the Washington Nationals in seven games. Had the ‘Stros won, McIngvale would have earned $11.2 million.

McIngvale offered the same Super Bowl promotion last year, betting $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Chiefs. Kansas City won, and McIngvale didn’t have to refund money to his customers.