Meet Kansas City Chiefs' mascot K.C. Wolf

He has 85-inch hips and a howl that won't quit.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV may not have as many fans in the stands as usual, but it will have a couple of important super fans cheering on the Bucs and the Cheifs.

One fan lives and breathes all things Kansas City Chiefs. He has 85-inch hips and a howl that won't quit. And his name is K.C. Wolf.

Super Bowl LV isn't K.C. Wolf's first rodeo, as he's returning to the big game for the second year in a row, this time as the reigning champion mascot. He's also been with the team since 1989.

The friendly wolf is known to dance, imitate Elvis, and perform hilarious routines. According to the Chiefs' website, he's also in high demand as a motivational speaker.

K.C. Wolf is also the first mascot to have been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

K.C. Wolf has traveled all over the world, from Japan to Missouri, and now he's headed right here to Tampa Bay. You can watch K.C. Wolf face off against Buccaneers' mascot Captain Fear this Sunday at Super Bowl LV on 10 Tampa Bay.

You can keep up with his travels on Twitter.