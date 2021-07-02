Miley Cyrus headlines tailgate concert for health care workers prior to Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — Miley Cyrus' tailgate concert was a blast from the past, as she treated health care workers to some of her biggest hits and covers prior to Super Bowl LV.
Cyrus kicked things off with a reimagined version of Toni Basil's "Mickey," called "Miley," before switching gears to her recent cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass".
80s female punk icon Joan Jett would then join Miley on stage for a few covers of Jett's most famous songs, including "Bad Reputation." Cyrus would then bring Billy Idol on stage for a pair of duets, one of which is featured in Cyrus' newest album Plastic Hearts.
It wasn't just throwbacks to other artists. Cyrus worked in a few of her own hits into the show as well, like "We Can't Stop" and "Party in the U.S.A."
Critics expressed concerns about the packed crowd present for Cyrus' performance amid the ongoing pandemic.
"I know this packed crowd of 7,500 at the #SuperBowl preshow with Miley Cyrus is made up of vaccinated Tampa-area medical workers," Doug Landry tweeted. "But that still doesn’t make it a good idea, @nflcommish"
Cyrus is just the first of several artists who performed for the Super Bowl. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the National Anthem, while the Weeknd is headlining the halftime show.
