Are you staying home the Monday after the Super Bowl? You are not alone.

According to a survey by Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, more than 17 million Americans are expected to skip work today.

About 11 million workers will be using the pre-approved time to stay home, while nearly 5 million plan to call out even though they're not really sick.

The survey shows some people plan not to tell anyone they're not coming in and they just won't show up. More than 7 million people will wait until the last minute to decide whether they are going to work or not.

Forty percent of Americans say the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid national holiday.

Many support the Super Bowl being moved to the Sunday before President's Day, which is already a national holiday in February.

