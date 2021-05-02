More than a game: Forever 55 grant expands mentoring program

The Black Leadership Network received a grant that will allow the organization to expand its mentoring program to focus on student recruitment.

TAMPA, Fla. — After the excitement of Super Bowl LV is over, the impact on our community will last a long time. It's more than a game. That's thanks to Forever 55.

28 local nonprofits received microgrants through the Microgrant Program. One of them is USF Foundation, Black Leadership Network.

It was founded in 2016 and supports educational initiatives of black and African American students at USF.

This grant allowed the organization to expand its mentoring program to focus on black student recruitment.

It plans to partner with grade school students and help them understand what it takes to get into college, what they need to have prepared for college and also what to expect from a personal standpoint.

"Beginning to spread that model to the grade school level and offer that type of information and connection for grade school students from individuals who are in college right now, is so important from an influence standpoint," Walter Jennings, Program Director at Black Leadership Network said.