More than a game: Forever 55 grant helps keep people employed and put food on the table

The Forever 55 grant will help Feeding Tampa Bay with its "Huddle for Hunger" initiative.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is more than a game. In so many ways it's leaving a lasting impact on Tampa Bay.

A $250,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to Feeding Tampa Bay will make a huge difference for those struggling to put food on the table. Especially during the tough last year we've had.

The money will go toward its "Huddle for Hunger" initiative. It allows Feeding Tampa Bay to work through local, small business, non-chain restaurants to keep their people employed and give them some extra income and to create meals that then go out and serve the community.

"There's a lot of people that still have limited access to healthy food or still are just not comfortable leaving the home or don't have the ability to create meals for themselves and fortunately we know a lot of great restaurants and a lot of great chefs who want to do good for the community around them," said Matt Spence, Chief Programs Officer of Feeding Tampa Bay.