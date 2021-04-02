More than a game: Super Bowl host committee, American Cancer Society team up in lifesaving effort

Thanks to Forever 55, the effort will provide the Community Health Centers of Pinellas $30,000 to increase the number of cancer screenings.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're doing a lot of talking about the Super Bowl, but February 4th is World Cancer Day. There's actually a connection, making it more than a game.

Today is an international day to raise awareness, encourage prevention, detection, and treatment. And The American Cancer Society and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee are teaming up for a lifesaving effort.

Under the Forever 55 Health and Wellness and Families pillars, the effort will provide the Community Health Centers of Pinellas $30,000 to increase the number of cancer screenings they are able to complete amid the pandemic.

This is part of the NFL's Crucial Catch program which has raised more than $22 million since 2009.

"This year, more than ever, especially with what's happened in 2020, It's really the push to get these people to go and get screened for cancer because the early detection is one of the best ways to prevent mortality from it," said Brady Ledet, President of Associate Board of Ambassadors, ACS.

The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee has donated $120,000 to ACS' Tampa Hope Lodge program. It helps those living in Tampa Bay counties who are impacted by cancer but don't have the resources to fight it.