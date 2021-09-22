New documentary goes behind the scenes of the Super Bowl LV halftime show

The Show sheds light on some of the creative minds who made the performance possible.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV had a lot of memorable moments. For us here in Tampa Bay, we'll always remember it as the game that cemented Tom Brady's legacy and placed the Buccaneers on the map.

But, for those who aren't too interested in the action on the field, it's the halftime show that usually steals the...well, show.

The Weeknd delivered a dazzling performance that night in Raymond James Stadium. And, now a new documentary is taking viewers behind the scenes of one of music's most coveted performances.