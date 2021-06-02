New downtown mural symbolizes the unity in Tampa with Super Bowl LV around the corner

Super Bowl LV brings experiences for everyone to enjoy. Bucs fans are just so proud to see their city shine.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is lit up red and blue for football's biggest game while Super Bowl LV brings experiences for everyone to enjoy. Bucs fans are just so proud to see their city shine.

"We love the buildings all lit up and every corner there's something new," Hank Lafferty said.

When the sun sets Tampa comes alive, hosting football fans from across the country and showcasing what our beautiful city has to offer.

"I just think it puts a good eye on Tampa. People seeing how good the people are and the infrastructure. I hope it brings a better fan base too! At other games you see people from other teams, I hope this changes that," Christie Lafferty said.

But with the Bucs making history and playing in a hometown Super Bowl, the sea of red and black jerseys makes it even better.

"I love seeing all the Bucs gear," Christie said.

Blocks from the Riverwalk you'll see a new Tampa legend as you walk down the street. Artists Matt Kress and Audrey Jennifer finished their mural just in time for Super Bowl LV.

"It's never happened before that a Super Bowl is in a hometown and to be apart of this made us really rise to the occasion. We had a conversation about some inspiring people that have lived in Tampa and we came up with a concept of Tampa's finest," Kress said.

Bucs Quarterback Tom Brady and music legend Ray Charles complement each other in the city's newest work of art.

"Tom Brady is a new addition to our area, but he's somebody certainly to be celebrated and the whole Bucs team making history this weekend. Ray Charles being somebody who is a classic, I think everybody looks up to. I just think people will find unity in it with the sports and music. Those are things that bring everybody together," Jennifer said.

With so many new eyes downtown, Matt and Audrey hope these legends inspire hope.

"This is a huge deal for our area. We're both really proud of it and our team. Win or lose, but we hope we win" Jennifer said.

For a lot of Bucs fans Brady is the star going into Super Bowl weekend.