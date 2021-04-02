NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers thank service members at MacDill Air Force base

This is part of the NFL's commitment to honor and connect with military families.

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Tampa — With all the planning and events ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL's long-standing commitment to the military remains a priority.

On Thursday, the league will team up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to surprise military families on MacDill Air Force Base. The Bucs cheerleaders, mascot Captain Fear, and NFL Legends will make three different stops across the base to thank service members and surprise them with NFL-themed gifts.

The visitors will even get a glimpse of life on the base with a tour of a B-1 Bomber and KC-135 Tanker. The B-1 bomber is one of the aircraft taking part in the 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV. And a KC-135 Stratotanker will be used to refuel each bomber mid-flight before they fly over Raymond James Stadium.

This event is part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" initiative to honor, empower, and connect with service members, veterans, and their families.

You can watch the "trifecta bomber flyover" ahead of the game at Super Bowl LV this Sunday on 10 Tampa Bay.