NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers thank service members at MacDill Air Force base

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Tampa — With all the planning and events ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL's long-standing commitment to the military remains a priority.
On Thursday, the league will team up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to surprise military families on MacDill Air Force Base. The Bucs cheerleaders, mascot Captain Fear, and NFL Legends will make three different stops across the base to thank service members and surprise them with NFL-themed gifts.
The visitors will even get a glimpse of life on the base with a tour of a B-1 Bomber and KC-135 Tanker. The B-1 bomber is one of the aircraft taking part in the 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV. And a KC-135 Stratotanker will be used to refuel each bomber mid-flight before they fly over Raymond James Stadium.
This event is part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" initiative to honor, empower, and connect with service members, veterans, and their families.
You can watch the "trifecta bomber flyover" ahead of the game at Super Bowl LV this Sunday on 10 Tampa Bay.
- Small downtown Tampa shop gets boost from Bucs appearance in Super Bowl LV
- Super Bowl LV forecast: Rain chances increasing a bit
- Hospice workers not prioritized for COVID vaccine argue 'we are frontline workers'
- Mural honoring Colin Kaepernick unveiled in Tampa
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter