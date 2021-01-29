Beginning Friday, any players who test positive for COVID won't be allowed to play in Super Bowl LV

Going forward, any player with a positive test will be ruled out for the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.

TAMPA, Fla — With Super Bowl LV just days away, the NFL is tightening COVID-19 protocols for the Bucs and the Chiefs.

According to ESPN, players and coaches from both Super Bowl-bound teams will be tested twice a day leading up to the big game.

Starting Friday, any player with a positive COVID-19 test will not be allowed to play in Super Bowl LV, Adam Schefter, senior NFL insider from ESPN reported.

ESPN also reported that players who test positive are isolated for 10 days and may only return to the field if asymptomatic. Players are also prohibited from gathering outside of their NFL team obligations.

Up until this point, both Tampa Bay and Kansas City were able to navigate mostly COVID-free seasons, with just a few positive tests caught before any major outbreak.

According to NFL reports, 922,220 tests were administered from Aug. 1 to the end of the regular season, resulting in 256 positive tests among players and 432 among other staff members league-wide.