NFL Foundation donates $250,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay

The organization also announced a way for volunteers to score tickets to Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla. — A large donation by the NFL Foundation might make a big difference in the fight against hunger.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, the organization announced Tuesday it is donating $250,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay as part of its "Huddle to Tackle Hunger" initiative.

The money is meant to assist Feeding Tampa Bay in its efforts to support local restaurants that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Foundation said in a news release. Restaurants working with the community organization can use the donation to generate revenue, keep people employed and provide meals to people in need.

"Each year we look for meaningful ways to give back to our Super Bowl host city," said Anna Isaacson, SVP of Social Responsibility, NFL, in the release. "The past year has been unlike any other and we want to assist those who have been greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic."

"We are hopeful that we will be able to help the restaurant industry and those facing food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area through the ‘Huddle to Tackle Hunger’ and that our efforts will leave a lasting impact on the community long after Super Bowl Sunday."

The NFL Foundation also announced a contest for people interested in volunteering with Feeding Tampa Bay. From now through Wednesday, Feb. 3, people can sign up for a volunteer time slot and be entered for tickets to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Check the Feeding Tampa Bay website for available time slots and the NFL site for more.