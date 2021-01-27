NFL gives back to Tampa Bay residents with series of Super Bowl community events

More than 20 charitable events will be held during the week prior to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped Tampa Bay's host committee from creating dozens of charitable events during the week prior to the big game.

More than 20 community outreach events will aim to address social justice, sustainability, and food insecurity in the bay area. Starting Monday, Feb. 1, residents can attend or view the following programs virtually or in person.

Super Bowl LV business connect celebration

The NFL will host this virtual event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The organization will spotlight the accomplishments of suppliers and local businesses who helped bring Super Bowl-related contract opportunities to businesses across Tampa.

For more information on the private event, contact B.J. Waymer at bj.waymer@nfl.com.

NFL & United Way "Angst" film screening and panel discussion

Three screenings of the IndieFlix film, Angst, will be streamed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. After the movie, a star-studded virtual panel discussion about the film will take place. Angst is a film-based education program designed to raise awareness around anxiety and to break down the stigma associated with mental health.

For more information, contact Jordyn.White@nfl.com.

Domestic violence crisis center supply drop off

Five volunteers will help the NFL in dropping off hygiene supplies at a local domestic violence shelter from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

1st and Future

This annual event will air in primetime on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. The virtual competition will have four start-up businesses pitch innovative ideas that center around player health, safety, and performance.

For more information, visit the 1st and Future website, or contact cmcclure@gpq.com.

NFL Play 60 kids day

Children will have the chance to virtually interact with NFL players, cheerleaders, and mascots in this energized event. From 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, kids will be encouraged to get moving for 60 minutes every day.

For more information, contact Linzy.Cotaya@heart.org or Jordyn.White@nfl.com

Play football high school day

In recognition of National Girls and Women's in Sports day, the NFL will host an in-person event to celebrate the day. Female flag football student-athletes and coaches from Hillsborough County will have the chance to hear from sport industry professionals and have an opportunity to showcase their skills. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

NFL inspire change digital divide program

Students at Jefferson High School will be able to take part in EVERFI's 306 African-American history program virtually, or in-person, from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The event provides schools with a digital African-American history curriculum.

Metropolitan Ministries stable family project

Twenty Tampa Bay families will be able to celebrate their transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency, as the NFL welcomes them to their new fully furnished apartments at Sabal Place, Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Inaugural Madden NFL 21 HBCU showcase

For the first time ever, the top four gamers from each Historically black college and university's athletic conference will take part in an online Madden tournament. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000. Runner ups will each receive $2,500.

For more information, follow @nerdstgamers on Twitter or visit http://www.nerdstgamers.com

Rebuilding together Tampa Bay

This in-person program will offer critical repairs for 30 homes in West Tampa, East Tampa, Drew Park, Orient Park, and Sulphur Springs. Volunteers from Lowe's Rebuilding Together and local community members will provide home repairs while following social distancing guidelines.

For more information, please contact Max Gouttebroze, Rebuilding Together, 209-277-1675.

Salute to service event at MacDill Air Force Base

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will surprise service members at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at MacDill Air Force Base. Cheerleaders and NFL legends will make three to five different stops across the base, thanking the men and women who serve this country along the way.

Domestic violence center volunteer project

An in-person volunteer event will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at The Spring of Tampa Bay. Dozens of volunteers will renovate and redecorate the center.

Huddle to tackle hunger

The NFL will host a meal distribution event as part of the 'Huddle to Tackle Hunger' initiative, which assists members of the community and local restaurants hit hardest by the pandemic. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders will help Feeding Tampa Bay provide meals St. Trinity Cafe (7330 54th Avenue) from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. A second event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at another Trinity Cafe location - 22-2 E. Busch Boulevard.

Sixth annual Super Bowl social justice critical conversation

After an unprecedented wave of activism across the country in 2020, NFL players will meet online to answer the question, "What comes next?" Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu will attend the event, which will be streamed on RISE's Twitter and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

Taste of the NFL

This culinary experience celebrates its 30th anniversary on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, with a reimagined virtual event. Celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, and Tim Love will cook up delicious recipes live from Raymond James Stadium at 11:30 a.m., as viewers follow along from the comfort of their own kitchens.

For more information on Taste of the NFL, and to purchase tickets, go to www.TasteoftheNFL.com.