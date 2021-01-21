NFL launches 'Green Week' to help restore the Tampa Bay area ahead of Super Bowl LV

Four events looking to give back to the community and environment will span the week.

TAMPA, Fla — In the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, the NFL is launching "Green Week" to help give back to the community and environment around Tampa Bay.

"The events of Super Bowl Green Week will focus on building community gardens, planting fruit trees, removing marine debris from the mouth of Tampa Bay, and restoring a coral reef," the NFL wrote in a press release.

Between Jan. 25-29, four community efforts will get underway as part of Forever 55's social legacy initiative.

Here is what will be happening in the Bay area:

Jan. 25: Dive 55 Marine Debris Clean Up

Retired special operations military veterans from Force Blue will team up with NFL Green, Pepsi Stronger Together, and the Super Bowl LV Host Committee to help clean up the water at Manatee Public Beach.

Fifty-five divers will scour the Gulf for debris and discarded fishing gear in the area. Once collected, the NFL says the items will be sorted to be repurposed or properly disposed of.

Some of the items will even be turned into art by Hillsborough County students and then displayed at The Florida Aquarium to help build awareness, according to a press release.

Jan. 26: Reed Park Community Garden and Compost Center Build

Community volunteers and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful will install two hydroponic grow towers, plant fruit trees, install a community compost area, build and plant garden beds and a pollinator garden.

According to a press release, the garden and compost area will be used by the community for hands-on activities and learning how to grow fresh, healthy food.

Jan. 28: Fruit Tree Orchard Planting

Nearly 50 fruit trees are headed for Seffner under this community effort. The orchard will be used for nutritional snacks and education for children who use the Mango Recreation Center, according to the NFL.

The effort will be spearheaded by volunteers and staff from both Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and Hillsborough County Parks.

Jan. 28-29: Coral Reef Restoration

This effort will take Force Blue special operations military veterans and NFL Green a bit further south than the Tampa Bay area to Miami to help restore a portion of the state's endangered coral reef.

Crews will be planting 150 corals that are "resilient in the face of a changing climate" to help add to "100 Yards of Hope," the NFL's football field-size restoration project.

Outside of the upcoming events, nine other community projects have been completed in the Tampa Bay area since football season began. NFL Green has been working on environment-related Super Bowl projects for more than 25 years.