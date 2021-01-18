Fans will download the app to reserve free tickets for the Super Bowl Experience in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — Between Super Bowl LV fast approaching, and the Bucs heading to the NFC Championships, Tampa Bay football fans have plenty to be excited about. And now, they won't have to wait to start celebrating.

Fans can now download the NFL OnePass app for a chance to attend the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's.

The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive NFL theme park being put up along the Tampa Riverwalk in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. The event is free but requires a ticket that fans can reserve in the NFL OnePass app.

At the Super Bowl Experience, fans can play interactive games, like a 40-yard dash and a virtual vertical jump contest against NFL players. They can take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, collect virtual autographs, and see all 54 Super Bowl rings on display at Julian B. Lane Park.

Once fans download the app, they will select a date and session to reserve a ticket. Fans can then use the app to play games, receive digital content, and enter to win exclusive prizes including tickets to Super Bowl LV. Session registration is limited to one session per day and two days per transaction, but there is a standby queue for fans who do not register for a specific session in advance.

Fans who download the NFL OnePass app can also register for a virtual meet and greet with Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen on Jan. 20. They can collect his virtual autograph along with other talent set to appear on the virtual stage during the NFL Experience.

The Super Bowl Experience will take place Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6 and will follow safety protocols developed by the NFL in partnership with local officials and the CDC.

These include:

Face coverings being worn at all times except when eating or drinking in the designated food and beverage consumption zones

Social distance separation of six feet between groups, including lines for activities, restrooms, and concessions

Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venues

More information on Super Bowl LV celebrations is available in the NFL OnePass app or at SuperBowl.com.