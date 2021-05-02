This year's NFL Play 60 Super Kid calls Tampa Bay home

Amaya Brannon, 10, encourages all kids to get active.

TAMPA, Fla. — Challenging kids across the county to get active: That's the goal of NFL Play 60, an effort by the NFL and American Heart Association.

This year, the program's ambassador and Super Kid calls Auburndale, Florida home.

Amaya Brannon, 10, is a busy girl this week. She's already interviewed Rob Gronkowski and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She hosted a virtual Kids Day and she'll be featured during the second half of the Super Bowl.

Even with such a hectic schedule, the young soccer player from Polk County shows no signs of slowing down.

"It was really an honor to be recognized and have this chance to motivate people to be really healthy and active. It's just really fun to do all the family with the fans crew and all the other really cool stuff," Brannon said.

Cool stuff like talking about ways kids can stay active.

"It's important to stay healthy and if you do so you can achieve great goals in life," Brannon said.

Brannon got to interview players and coaches from both teams.

This was her takeaway from her talk with the Bucs tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

"I asked Gronkowski what advice he would give someone to help them accomplish their dreams and he talked about just go out there and dig deep and if you have a dream just try and stick with that and see if you can accomplish it."

She also interviewed Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

"My question for him was pretty funny. I asked him, even though I'm a Bucs fan, 'Can I still be a 'Mahomie,' which is like a kids charity that he does. And he said of course and then he described it," Brannon recalled.

No matter who wins Sunday's game, Brannon can't lose. But she's still rooting for the home team.

"Go Bucs!" Brannon said.

Her week isn't over yet, Brannon will be at Super Bowl LV and will be featured on the broadcast in the second half.

You can watch the Super Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, right here on 10 Tampa Bay.